Annual car show benefits East Texas families in crisis

The 32nd East Texas auto and cycle show supports emergency shelters, counseling, advocacy, and the children's prevention education program.

TYLER, Texas — If you’ve never been to a car show, here's a pro tip from the regulars: pack your earbuds. You're in for a lot of (noisy) fun.

More than 300 vintage, flashy and just downright unique cars brought the community together.

Judy and GR Culpepper brought their 1956 Chevy out to play. It comes loaded with about 1,500 songs from the 1950s to match.

“The music goes with the age of the car. Yes, and the age of its owners,” Judy said.

Her husband added, "Guys come out and spend money on a car. We need to spend a little money to help these children.”’

GR said today is about more than the cars. All show proceeds benefit the East Texas Crisis Center.

Jeremy Flowers coordinates these events for the center.

"We provide emergency shelter counseling, advocacy, and a great portion of the funding from, from this show will help benefit our children's prevention education program," Flowers said.

Flowers said the program is designed to foster children’s emotional, physical, social, and educational well being who have to stay in emergency shelters because they've been affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, or other form of violence.

“We would not be able to provide the services we do to the people who are need in our community if it wasn't for the generosity and support from East Texas people,” Flowers said.

The center is 60% community funded so on days like these, they get to put their service into overdrive.