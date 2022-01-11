x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

3rd Annual East Texas MLK Spokenword Contest & Open Mic set for Sunday, Jan. 16

Event plans to be a high energy, friendly, fierce MLK spokenword competition and open mic.
Credit: KYTX

TYLER, Texas — East Texas, Shreveport and North Texas poets are invited to the third annual MLK Spokenword Contest and Open Mic.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and will be held at the Foundry Coffee House in Tyler.

The entry fee is $10 for poets, while fans, supporters and audience members are required to pay $5. A total of $200 will be awarded throughout the evening as cash prizes while the champion will receive a trophy.

Last minute entries are not allowed. The first ten poets to pay their entry fee are guaranteed a spot.

For more information on the third annual MLK Spokenword Contest and Open Mic, click here.

To register for the event, call or text (972) 704-5001.

Related Articles

In Other News

Tyler's economy moving in positive direction, local business owner seeing huge success despite the pandemic