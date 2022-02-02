4th annual Wheeling with Vets set for April in Gilmer

Veterans will have the chance to go rock crawling through various trails.

GILMER, Texas — Veterans in East Texas have a unique opportunity to try something new.

A jeep club called East Texas OutLaws is giving back to the community by putting on the Fourth Annual Wheeling With Vets on April the 23rd at the Barnwell Mountain Recreational Area in Gilmer.

What is Rock Crawling?

Rock crawling is an extreme form of off-road driving, or riding, using special vehicles which are sometimes modified to overcome obstacles. It is considered one of the fastest-growing motor sports in the country.

There will be different levels of trails, ranging from the easiest to the hardest (Levels 1-3).

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. while trail runs and rock crawling goes from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Lunch will be offered for veterans in attendance at 1 p.m.

For more information on the fourth annual Wheeling for Vets event, click here.