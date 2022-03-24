Family loses 100 year home from Monday’s storms

"We're just going to clean it up and redo. We'll rebuild it back up; we love it here."

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas — The recovery phase begins for East Texans affected by Monday's storms leaving moderate to severe damage to businesses and homes.

One family had their home standing for over 100 years until the severe storms hit.

"This house is like 100 years old, this is his grandmother's home and it's never been through anything like this," Theresa Pirtle said.

Theresa and Bill Pirtle had to leave their home the night the storm ripped through Rusk County.

"We had to leave fast so we rode down 259 to Henderson and we were sitting in Sonic for 20 minutes until the storm cleared," Theresa said.

Once they returned, they didn't expect their home to be severely damaged.

"All the trees were down out in 95 and all the wires were down and our barn was in the street and we couldn't do anything then," Pirtle said.

Theresa and Bill's home might be gone, but their positive spirit remains looking ahead.

"Better than some, worse than others, chewing up the good times and spitting out the bad," Bill Pirtle said.

Theresa and Bill say they plan to spit this rough patch and hope to rebuild 100 years' worth of family history.