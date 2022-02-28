Carthage moves forward with disc golf course

CARTHAGE, Texas — The Carthage City Commission has given a professional disc golfer permission to create a new disc golf course at the ballpark.
Miles Seaborn, who plays professionally, had previously asked the city to let him design and fundraise for a new course at the ballpark. He recently received that permission, with commissioners saying they were looking forward to the amenity.
“There have been a lot of positive comments online,” City Manager Steve Williams said.
