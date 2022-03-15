Noble E. Young Park closes for renovations

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from August 2020.
Noble E. Young Park will be closed to the public as its renovation process begins.
The last renovations to Noble E. Young Park were done in the 1990s with small features being added along with the addition of a skate park. No other updates have been made since then, Leanne Robinette, Tyler Parks and Recreation’s director, previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
“We’re really excited,” Robinette said. “The park is in desperate need of some upgrades.”
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.
RELATED: Great Tyler Cleanup returns in April