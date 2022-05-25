Uvalde shooting: A counselor's guide to mental recovery

“Make sure that you double up your self-care, even if you don't feel like this is impacting you directly," said Bobby Burks, licensed professional counselor.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Dr. Bobbie Burks has been busy speaking with clients about the surreal Uvalde Elementary School shooting.

“No one can prepare for a tragedy like this, there's no way to explain it, there's no way to predict it," Dr. Burks said.

With more than 20 lives stolen so quickly, Burks' best advice for coping depends on a person’s emotional maturity.

She said young kids don’t need to be exposed to these shootings on television.

“What we have to do is to help them continue to feel safe in a world that seems to be blowing up around them," Dr. Burks explained. "The best thing we can do is to shield them from visual reports of the news."

She says distract them. Take them to the park or to the movies and do things that they like to do so their mind doesn’t wallow in tragedy.

If they ask why this could have happened- instead of answering- return the question.

“If a child asks, 'why is the sky blue?' Instead of explaining the refractory process of dust particles in the atmosphere, one of the best things you can do is say, 'Why do you think it's blue?' And they'll tell you,” Dr. Burks said.

As they grow older, kids are gradually better able to handle those harder details. Burks said even adults need a coping process of their own.

"Spend more time with your friends, because that can help to normalize your world, and help you to feel like the world can still be a safe place for you," Dr. Burks said.