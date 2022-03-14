Tyler coffee shop gives back to Ukraine with special beverage

So far, more than $2,000 has been raised since last week and the promotion will continue as long as Ukraine needs help.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler coffee shop Crema Coffee Co. has found a way to give back to the Ukraine community by creating a special coffee beverage.

On March 7, the blue and yellow drink representing the Ukrainian flag colors was promoted on the coffee shop’s social media platforms and captured the eyes of many residents.

Thanks to Crema manager Justin Rives and owners Michaela Ta and Eric Ta, the “Sunflower” drink came to life and now serves as a way for Tyler residents to show support toward Ukraine.