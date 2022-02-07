Rusk County's oldest surviving church building in need of repairs

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The oldest existing church building in Rusk County is in desperate need of repairs and your help is needed to make these repairs.

“Pine Grove church house at Pine Grove, near Pine Hill is the oldest surviving church building in Rusk County and is recorded as a Texas Historic Landmark,” said Robert Vaughn, Vice Chairman of the East Texas Sacred Harp Convention.

According to Vaughn and Joan Smith, Chairman of the Rusk County Historical Commission the building has suffered in recent years from time and nature, needing some tender loving care. The elements and time have not been kind to the old structure, which is in grave need of repairs. Lack of funds has hindered work beyond the most necessary attention. Windows and shutters, eaves, doors, and floor all need repair.