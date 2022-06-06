3 years later: Family remembers teen killed in boating accident

33-year-old Jeffrey Joe Hampton of Tyler will serve a life sentence for striking and killing 14-year-old Carlitos with his boat.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Roberto “Carlitos” Bermejo died in a boating accident on lake Palestine in June 2019. He was 14.

Every year since, his loved ones visit the lake and remember him. His sister, Alexa, just got back from her third trip there.

“It was hard," Alexa said. "I told to myself, ‘Okay, well, I'm not gonna cry’ because I haven't cried in a long time. I don't know, my tears just don't come out no more.”

She was in the water with her brother when a boat hit and killed him.

“He was everything to me. He was my best friend. I would always tell him everything," Alexa said.

Carlitos' close friends- Felipe Reyes and Kaithlyn Albarrán went out to the lake on Sunday as well and felt his presence on the water.

"The waves and the wind was like always blowing towards us," Reyes said. "So like, that's a sign. Now, he's still with us taking care of us and looking after us.”

Albarrán remembered how smart Carlitos was in school.

“He sat in front of me," Albarrán said. "I kind of struggled with science, but every time like we were done lecturing, he would turn around and he's like, ‘You got that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I got it.’”

He’s been gone for three years. These two friends vow two carry on his wishes for their happiness and success.

“I'll be graduating, and I think about how it would be with him there. Like, when I graduate, I’ll graduate for myself and him,” Albarrán said.

Reyes and Carlitos had soccer in common.

“Before a game and after a game, pregame or workout, I always dedicated to him like a little prayer," Reyes said.

Carlitos' photo's decorate his childhood home. Down the hallway- he's surrounded by the some of those who loved him most.

“I love him with all my heart and I know he's there for me when I need him," Reyes said.