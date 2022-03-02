Tyler-area mission group headed to Ukraine-Poland border to help with relief efforts

It’s sort of like loving your neighbor," MercyWorks Director Debbie Lascelles said. "This is what’s required right now."

TYLER, Texas — As MercyWorks, a ministry of Youth With A Mission in Tyler, begins sending missionary teams to the Poland-Ukraine border this week, Debbie Lascelles, the group's director, said "a little bit (of help) goes a long way."

As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues, the United Nations reports more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled their country, including many who have travelled into Poland.

MercyWorks' major efforts to help include caring for orphans that had to go 19 hours for safety as the fighting neared their orphanage, sending truckloads of food into Ukraine and providing medical, spiritual and emotional care.

"For you and I, a hug, giving somebody maybe the coat off your back - that sort of thing can just be a huge ministry for someone. It’s sort of like loving your neighbor," Lascelles said. "This is what’s required right now. Even though they’re on the other side of the world, they’re still our neighbor."

MercyWorks' first Ukrainian refugee team of two volunteers left Wednesday to perform a needs assessment ahead of additional teams coming. Two other volunteers are set to travel to Ukraine this weekend.

Jennifer Dirksen, a volunteer at MercyWorks, said the teams going to Ukraine will likely be helping refugees with their spiritual, physical and emotional needs through prayer and counseling.

"There’s a lot of trauma because they’re coming out of a war-torn area. And so in the past, especially when we’ve gone into areas affected by war, we just never know what kind of needs they’re going to have," Dirksen said.

Dirksen added she's amazed by the support and generosity from the East Texas area toward MercyWorks' missionary work.

"I absolutely love what we do. I love being able to bring spiritual and emotional healing to people, and to just really help in physical ways," Dirksen said. "We just know people all over the world who are praying."

Lascelles noted mothers and children have been separated from their fathers and husbands as evacuations from Ukraine continue. The missionary teams also plan to provide medical care, shelter and trauma counseling.

Lascelles said helping the Ukrainians is an honor and it's what those at MercyWorks are called to do.

"We’re also called to be a bridge and help mobilize people. We live in such a great community," she said. "I anticipate there will be literally hundreds of people from East Texas that will probably go to Poland and surrounding regions to care for orphans and help these refugees."

People interested in volunteering can call 903-509-5465. Donations can be made at mercyworks.org or sent to MercyWorks PO Box 3000 Garden Valley, TX 75771.

Lascelles added that even a small amount of money helps the missionary efforts. For those wanting to volunteer for this outreach, Poland just requires a negative COVID-19 test result and children under 12 must come with an adult.