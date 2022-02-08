Accessible and convenient Chick-fil-A trailer comes to the city of Rusk

“We want to make Chick-fil-A more accessible and convenient for the city of Rusk and its residents.”

RUSK, Texas — A newly opened Rusk location is bringing a limited Chick-fil-A menu to the city as part of the restaurant chain’s convenience concept.

The Chick-fil-A serve-only trailer in the parking lot of Aly Bee’s Flowers, 520 S. Dickinson Dr., is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Marybeth Wade, owner and operator of the Jacksonville Chick-fil-A, said this month is a trial run for the concept. Depending on community interest, she hopes the trailer will remain open throughout the year.