Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter is waving adoption fees in May

Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter's Pet Food Bank is completely out of dog food. The month of May, they will waive the adoption fee for dogs and cats if you bring in at least two bags of dog food, 35lbs or larger.

All dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.

The Pet Food Bank was established in 2015 was set up so families in need and those that can't afford to feed their pets would have a safety net in order to keep their pets in their homes.

Sometimes people who want to surrender a pet for a while to get over a short term financial hurdle. Tyler, Texas Animal Control and Shelter provide assistance through donated food and cat litter.

Over 15,000 lbs of food and litter have been distributed over the years. All donated items go back out into the community and are not used by the animals kept at the shelter.

If you would like to donate, bring items to the Tyler Animal Shelter at 4218 Chandler Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75702 Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.