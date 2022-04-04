'All things gardening for garden lovers' at the Rose City Artisan and Flower Market

There will be vendors selling plants; herbs; flowers; creative arts; and crafts with plant lovers and gardeners in mind.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in March 2018.

The 14th annual Rose City Artisan and Flower Market is set to take place on April 8 and 9.

The Goodman-LeGrand Museum, located at 624 N. Broadway Ave., will hold the annual market in Tyler. The event will be from 10 am to 5 pm on April 8 and from 10 am to 4 pm on April 9. There will be vendors selling plants; herbs; flowers; creative arts; and crafts with plant lovers and gardeners in mind.

In addition to the vendors, there will be many informative sessions for those with gardening in mind throughout the two days. These sessions are hosted by local experts and the Smith County Master Gardeners. The schedule is as follows:

April 8:

10:30 a.m. How to fill and plant a raised bed - Smith Co. Master Gardeners

11:30 a.m. Identifying the LeGrand Park Trees and tips to take care of your trees - Madeline Burton, City of Tyler Urban Forester/Arborist

12:30 p.m. How to create a container Fairy Garden - Smith Co. Master Gardeners

1:30 p.m. It's Not Easy Being Green - Erin Gardner, Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator

2:30 p.m. Orchids and their needs - Gage Moncrief, V.P. Central E.T. Orchid Society

April 9:

10:30 a.m. How to create a container fairy garden - Smith Co. Master Gardeners

11:30 a.m. It's Not Easy Being Green - Erin Gardner, Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator

12:30 p.m. Orchids and their needs - Gage Moncrief, V.P. Central E.T. Orchid Society

1:30 p.m. How to fill and plant a raised bed - Smith Co. Master Gardeners

2:30 p.m. Keep Tyler "Bee"utiful - Erin Gardner, Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator

The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will be open for tours on both days, in addition to their normal operating hours of Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free but all donations are greatly appreciated and go toward the daily operations of the museum.