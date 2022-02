Alto community remembers Devonte Mumphrey by lighting candles in his memory

ALTO, Texas — A candlelight vigil will be held tonight in memory of a student-athlete who died Tuesday.

Devonte Mumphrey, a sophomore at Alto High School, collapsed during a basketball game on Tuesday evening and later died.

The community vigil is set for 7 p.m. tonight in the parking lot of Hilltop Baptist Church in Alto, according to a post on Alto ISD's Facebook page.