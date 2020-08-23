AMBER Alert canceled after child, suspect found by San Angelo Police

The alert for 14-month-old Klay Guzman was canceled after he and Matthew Guzman were located in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department received information just before 4 p.m. Saturday that Matthew Guzman, 28, was in the 500 block of East Harris Avenue and wanted to turn himself in.

According to an SAPD press release, an AMBER Alert had been issued for 14-month-old Klay Guzman. The alert stated Matthew Guzman was a suspect and he had taken the child from Colorado City.

Over the past two days, several attempts were made to locate the child at possible local addresses.

Officers responded and contacted Matthew Guzman, who had Klay Guzman with him. The suspect was taken into custody without incident for a warrant issued by the Colorado City Police Department.