American Red Cross branch in East Texas heads to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida relief

Working to serve their neighbors, our local Red Cross heads to Louisiana for disaster relief.

TYLER, Texas — The first of American Red Cross East Texas' Disaster Relief trucks took off for Louisiana Monday afternoon.

The organization is no stranger to lending a helping hand to their community. This year alone, they've offered help with western wildfires, Tennessee floods, and assisting U.S. soldiers and Afghanistan refugees, our local Red Cross is ready to be of use to those in Louisiana.

According to Executive Director Tammy Prater, they start their planning and preparations 120 hours prior to landfall. This included sending truckloads of cots, blankets, toiletries, and 68,000 meals. Their human resources included 500 volunteers that went ahead of the storm.

Post-landfall, the first of their disaster relief trucks has taken off to head to offer assistance with shelter, one of the organization's primary goals, says Prater

"Right now, our primary goal is to shelter and feed," Prater said. "The trucks will be supporting those shelters."

Prater says they plan to stay as long as needed.

Because of the number of disasters this year, including COVID-19, American Red Cross Serving East Texas is urgently asking for monetary donations. Prater says "every little bit adds up" when helping the community.