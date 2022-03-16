Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair to kickstart annual spring flower trail

After 2 years, the annual fair will kick off Saturday, March 26 with 70 artisan booths, food trucks, and performers.

TYLER, Texas — After two years, the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair is coming back to Bergfeld Park.

People can come out and kick off the opening weekend of the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail by strolling through the park which will feature 70 artisan booths. The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

Tyler Special Events Coordinator Debbie Isham said after having to cancel the event in 2020 and hold it online last year due to COVID-19, she is ready to see people enjoying the park and shopping at the vendors again.