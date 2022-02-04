National Charity League's annual Mother-Daughter Tea set for Feb. 6 in Tyler

The purpose of the event is to acknowledge the hard work and time contributed to implementing the League's mission and the commitment to leadership and development.

TYLER, Texas — The National Charity League, Inc. of Tyler will host its annual Mother-Daughter Tea on Sunday, February 6 at Willow Brook Country Club located at 3205 W. Erwin St. in Tyler.

The weekend event, starting at 2 p.m., has a positive message.

The purpose of the event is to acknowledge the hard work and time contributed to implementing the League's mission and the commitment to developing leaders, donating time for community service events and members diving into various cultural experiences.

“As members of NCL, we continually strive to build stronger ties with our community and the individuals within them,” said President Ann Weissmann in a prepared statement. “We also provide leadership, development and nurturing confidence through opportunities to learn and grow while building problem solving skills through a supportive environment.”

The annual Mother-Daughter Tea will ultimately honor the local Tyler Chapter with Mother and daughter teams receiving awards for a combined service of 50 or more volunteer hours.

Philanthropies that worked with National Charity League's Tyler Chapter: