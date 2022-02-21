Local retirement community surprises UT Tyler nursing students

“With the challenges in the world today, we can all use some extra kindness these days, and kindness from a stranger is something guaranteed to make a person smile," said Varissee Brown, LEC, and Lisa Thomas, LEC-MC at Primrose. "Primrose has been participating in Random Acts of Kindness for the past six years, and this day is a favorite of our residents and staff. We hope that by sharing these small random acts of kindness, we can encourage others to pay it forward and to show kindness to strangers they come across.”