Tyler Junior College celebrates Arbor Day with tree-planting event

TYLER, Texas — More than 120 Tyler Junior College students, employees and community volunteers recently gathered on the TJC main campus to plant trees in celebration of Arbor Day.

Hosted by the City of Tyler, the Tyler Trees Committee and TJC, the event included the addition of about 30 new trees to TJC’s landscape, replacing some that had been lost to last year’s freezing temperatures. Many of the downed oaks had lined TJC’s Fifth Street entrance for more than 80 years.