Arp Elementary School kicks off WATCH D.O.G.S program to help illustrate male leadership

Dads that sign up get a chance to not only spend more time with their kids, but also do numerous other activities that positively impact other students' learning.

ARP, Texas — Arp ISD is looking to expand male leadership and roles at Arp Elementary. Last year they implemented the WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program.

It’s a program that gives dads and father figures the opportunity to volunteer their time and serve as role models at Arp Elementary school.

“It’s a good way to give back and to see the kids latch on to another figure, it’s been awesome,” Shawn Gilmore, past WATCH D.O.G.S. volunteer, said.

“They would come in and get to go to their kids' class for a little bit that would help with one student opening milk cartons and wiping down tables, playing with kids during recess,” Monica Johnson, counselor at Arp Elementary, said. “Just giving some of the kids the one-on-one that they need.”

That one-on-one interaction left an immediate impact on one of the students, who had their grandfather sign up to be a WATCH D.O.G.S. volunteer last year.

“I was struggling in math some, whenever my grandfather came and helped, I learned it a completely different way and started making 90s,” 5th grader Hunter Burton said.

The goal is to also help students who may not have any father figures at home gain trust in looking up to someone.

“This kind of helps fill that void or that need for the mill role model in their lives,” Johnson added. “When they see men come into school to spend time and invest in other people. That's just the perfect example of what we want to teach our kids as they're young.”

“I want kids to know that they're worth being invested in,” Johnson added. “For dads to come to work hard all the time, and then come invest in these kids' lives. It's worth more than words.”