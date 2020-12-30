Tyler artists decorate downtown alleyway

There are multiple beautification projects going on around Tyler and one, in particular, is almost ready for its big debut.

TYLER, Texas — One stroke at a time, these artists are making downtown Tyler a lot brighter.

Caroline Wells is one of the artists selected to take part in the Art Alley Project. The project focuses on the beautification initiative for downtown Tyler.

"This is a very abstract version of how I see Tyler," Wells said.

It's taken her more than 13 hours and counting. "I'm going to try and break it into at least two or three more days because I really want to enjoy the process," she continued.

There are no bounds to how these artists use the space. Some pieces are smaller while others are massive. Some artists choose to work up high on a ladder, while others crouch down low and get into the zone with some music.

The group is made up of teachers and students, postmen and front-line health care workers, "but we all have the same things in common, and that is art," Wells said.

The Art Alley Project is set to be complete by the end of January. You can see the finished product behind the 200 Block of W. Erwin St., connecting College Ave. and Bois D’Arc Ave.