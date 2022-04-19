Art in the Garden to be held on April 23

Artists are encouraged to explore their creativity surrounded by nature during the free event.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on April 18, 2022.

Art in the Garden is being held at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden on Saturday.

Tyler Parks and Recreation is holding the annual event on April 23 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rose Garden, located at 420 Rose Park Drive. Artists are encouraged to explore their creativity surrounded by nature during the free event.

Those wanting to participate are instructed to bring their paints; canvases; paper; easels; and a picnic lunch to the garden. The event is open to the public, and light refreshments will be served free of charge to all those attending in the Rose Garden Center.

In addition to the event, there will be a selection of children's art from the Tyler Art School and adult paintings from the Palette of Roses Art League will be on display in the Rose Garden Center. These art pieces will remain on display for several weeks after the event for the public to view.