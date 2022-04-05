Arts!Longview to hold largest ArtWalk in April

This year's ArtWalk is set to be the largest in the event's 14-year history, with 140 artists participating.

The Arts!Longview first quarterly ArtWalk of 2022 is set to take place on April 7.

This year's ArtWalk is set to be the largest in the event's 14-year history, with 140 artists participating. The ArtWalk is a free, self-guided tour of downtown businesses in Longview that both exhibit and sell art. The event is schedueld from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 7.

“Over the past 14 years, ArtWalk has become a signature event in our community and we are proud of the growth it has experienced. ArtWalk benefits our local artists who get to showcase their work for free; it benefits our local businesses as it brings new visitors through their doors; and it’s great for our community as a whole as it brings us all together to support the arts,” said Christina Cavazos, executive director of Arts!Longview.

In 2021, ArtWalk experienced significant growth and had a record attendance with thousands visiting the downtown area of Longview. With this increased popularity and growth, the footprint of the ArtWalk is increasing to include new downtown businesses. These businesses include Woolley G's, located at 306 E. Tyler St., who is hosting artists; and the owner of Olllie's Skate Shop, Zahck Israel, is opening a private art studio at 319 E. Cotton St. for an open house.

“There’s a tremendous amount of talented artists in our community and the public enjoys connecting with those artists,” Cavazos said. “When people attend ArtWalk, not only does it put them in touch with our artistic community but it also gives them a chance to talk one-on-one with local artists and learn the stories behind their artwork. That connection is so meaningful and an invaluable experience.”

In addition to the increased footprint, Arts!Longview will have more parking available. There will be two lots located at the intersection of Center St. and Cotton St., where golf carts will be available to transport visitors in partnership with the City of Longview's Community Services division.

Cavazos is excited for the involvement of student visual and performing artists, in addition the several musicians and food trucks scheduled to attend.

“We are excited to engage with young, up-and-coming artists in our community – both visual student artists who are learning a variety of mediums and young performing artists who are practicing a variety of music,” Cavazos said. “We hope that by giving students a platform to showcase themselves it will further reinforce their love and passion for the arts. It also gives our community a chance to meet the next generation of artists.”