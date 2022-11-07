August programs offered at the Tyler Public Library

The Tyler Public Library has released their program schedule for the month of August. The program includes activities for both adults and children for all ages.

Youth Activities:

STEM Club with Code Ninjas in the Makerspace

Children and teenagers have the opportunity to join sensei leaders from Code Ninjas to learn how to make circuits using potatoes and lemons; as well as earth batteries! Held on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. in the Makerspace, registration for this event is required as space is limited.

Little Mermaid Sing-Along at Liberty Hall

Families and children are encouraged to dress-up to watch The Little Mermaid at Liberty Hall on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the sing-along event are $8, or are free of charge with a Tyler Public Library card.

Library Under the Trees at various Tyler Parks

Join the Library staff for group reading; individual reading; singing; and crafts during a come-and-go program at different Tyler Parks every week:

Aug. 5 | Polland Park at 710 E. Amherst Dr.

| Polland Park at 710 E. Amherst Dr. Aug. 12 | Bergfeld Park at 1510 S. College Ave.

Storytimes at the Library in the Auditorium

The Library staff invites you to join them for reading; singing; activities; and playtime! Children of all ages are welcome!

Baby Storytime | Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 0 to 18 months.

Toddler Storytime | Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 18 to 36 months.

Preschool Storytime | Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 3 to 6 years.

Spanish Storytime in the Library Auditorium

Join the library staff for a variety of activities including reading; singing; and more in Spanish on Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m.! Although this program is geared towards toddlers and preschoolers, children of all ages are welcome to join.

Take-Home Kits for Kids at the Kit Kiosk

Every month, children of all ages can pick-up a fun, educational craft or project to take home. All kits are geared to certain age groups and the supplies are on a first-come, first-serve basis. These are the age groups offered starting Aug. 8:

Early Childhood: Animal Finger Puppets

Elementary: Straw Mobile

Tweens and Teens: Emoji CDs

Makerspace Activity at the Rover Activity Cart

Every month the Rover Cart features a STEAM-oriented activity for kids whenever they visit the library. The month of August's activity will feature Stegosaurus Handprint Cards!

Adult Activities:

Basic Computer Classes in the Computer Lab

Space is limited. Call the Library at (903) 593-7323 to sign up for classes on the following days:

Aug. 3: Parts and Care of the Computer

Aug. 17: Using the Internet

Chess Club in the Makerspace

Check out the Chess Club to learn how to to play on the first Saturday at 10 a.m.

Club Read in the Makerspace

This month's book club to read and discuss The Overstory by Richard Powers on the last Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

East Texas Genealogical Society in the Auditorium

Check out the East Texas Genealogical Society for all of those that love history and genealogy on the second Saturday at 2 p.m.

Meditation in the Makerspace

Adults are able to de-stress and learn meditation techniques in a group setting on the first and third Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Open Door Writing Group in the Makerspace

The best way to hone your writing skills is to write with your fellow scribes at the Library! Join the Open Door Writing Group as they share their work; discuss the writing process; and offer advice on Wednesdays at noon.

Quilting in the Makerspace

For all those that love to quilt, join the Quilting Group on Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Tai Chi in the Auditorium