BE REMARKABLE: Chris Carlyle

Chris drove a woman home from the hospital during February's winter storm.

TYLER, Texas — Chris Carlyle is a humble man and doesn't like a lot of attention but his actions during last month's snowstorm deserve recognition.

"He's got his own job," David Jones, the person who nominated Chris, said. "Got his wife at home and family. So like, just to see something like this. You don't see it all the time."

David, his wife, Misty, and their daughter were at home when during the storm when his wife suddenly cut her finger open.

"My wife already had a broken hand and then she's cutting an avocado, slips and cuts her, cuts into the finger," David said. "I'll spare you a lot of details. But blood was pumping, the first time I've ever called 911. So the hospitals where we get them to the hospital and the ambulance that I'm thinking I've got you know, an infant, I don't know how I'm going to get there and pick her up."

So David took to Facebook to try and find someone who could bring his wife back home from the hospital, that's when he found Chris.

"Well, out of the blue, Chris, you know, barely really knew him at the time, kind of a mutual friend. And just to and behold, someone's home and they're gonna pick it, you know, he's gonna pick her up, bring her home. It's like, Are you serious? Like he's gonna risk his own time, his safety his car, to get out there and do that, like, who does that?" David said.

"It was a scary ride even to the hospital," Misty said. "You know, you see all these cars on the side of the road with that yellow caution tape because I couldn't make it where they're supposed to be going. So very blessed for this guy right here. He definitely took care of me that day. Even after we got done. I had to go pick up a prescription. He bought me a diet coke and ice cream Snickers."