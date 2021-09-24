BE REMARKABLE: Looking back at East Texans doing good in the community

This year, we've been highlighting remarkable East Texans who have gone above and beyond to help their communities.

TYLER, Texas — All year, we've been highlighting remarkable East Texans who have gone above and beyond to help their communities.

People like Quantaus Kelly, a fitness trainer from Panola County, who created the #LoveWell program which gives back through food, giving and a sense of community.

"What I do basically is I get back to the community, I reach out to the community and allow the community to feed back into the community," Kelly said.

Anita Gildon takes care of senior citizens at nursing homes in the Longview area.

"I buy from people I know that need food," Gildon said. "And if they need something fixed, I like to help them with that, too. If I'm able to buy clothes for people."

Gildon says at the end of the day, there are few things more important than taking care of each other.

"Because if anybody would do what they're supposed to do, we wouldn't have the hunger and the homeless and people living on the streets, we shouldn't we should be helping everybody," Gildon said.

Meanwhile, Vabbie Fortson has been helping her neighbors in East Texas for years, preparing food for those that are in need.

"We had meals for them hot hot meals and I think we did for about three days over 140 meals," Fortson said.

She also helped her neighbors during the winter storm.

It's clear these East Texans are remarkable, and they were rewarded with $500 for the work they do in the community.