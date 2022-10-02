BE REMARKABLE: Shelly Tyler

She's seen first-hand how kids can grow when given a chance, and placed in the right environment.

TYLER, Texas — Shelly Tyler is helping kids in need, by giving them support and love.

"I work with the Fostering Collective in Tyler. It's an organization based out of Whitehouse, and they help families who have taken on the call of foster care. And I just kind of support that with babysitting and helping where it's needed," she said.

The Fostering Collective was created to help people better understand the complex adoption process, and to change the lives of children in need.

Shelly's friend Brittney nominated her because she's always helping others.

"She's just always the first one to show up and raise her hand and be there and will do anything for anybody," Brittney said.

Shelly's joy comes from spreading love. Her favorite part is the kids and families, and "being able to be a small part of their journey and just loving them when nobody else does."

She's seen first-hand how kids can grow when given a chance, and placed in the right environment. She has nieces and nephews that were adopted out of foster care.

"I've just seen that when children are taken into loving families, they thrive," Shelly said.

For new foster families that need help, The Fostering Collective has a closet where they keep diapers, car seats and other essential items. There are a number of ways you can help too.

"There are ways to get involved as a foster parent or supporter, or donations for baby items and things like that," she said.