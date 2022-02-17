x
Troup outreach program hosts belly painting class for expecting mothers

“We want to lift up the pregnant mothers within our community and remind them that they are truly God’s greatest masterpiece.”

TROUP, Texas — A mission in Troup recently offered a group of pregnant women a Valentine’s Day-themed celebration of motherhood by turning their bellies into artistic masterpieces.

Wonder Women Outreach hosted its quarterly class Sunday where the bellies of mothers-to-be were adorned by colorful hearts and flowers applied by their own personal artists.

The “paint and sip” event is similar to what local businesses like Pinot's Palette or Painting with a Twist offer with some changes. Alcohol-free “mocktails” are served instead of wine, and the pregnant bellies become canvases. Each mother brings a painter, which can be a partner, friend or family member.

