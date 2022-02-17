Troup outreach program hosts belly painting class for expecting mothers

Wonder Women Outreach hosted its quarterly class Sunday where the bellies of mothers-to-be were adorned by colorful hearts and flowers applied by their own personal artists.

The “paint and sip” event is similar to what local businesses like Pinot's Palette or Painting with a Twist offer with some changes. Alcohol-free “mocktails” are served instead of wine, and the pregnant bellies become canvases. Each mother brings a painter, which can be a partner, friend or family member.