'God picks the best flowers' Palestine vigil honors late coach and teacher

Michael Coyne taught and coached at Palestine Junior High

PALESTINE, Texas — Grief ripples across East Texas tonight as the Palestine community held a vigil for dear teacher and coach Michael Coyne who died after a car wreck on Sunday.

Madison Munoz graduated from the district. She looked up to Michael.

“He left a legacy that no one else will be able to replace and I’m just glad that I got to meet him," Munoz said.

Coyne and other students were coming back from a Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday when another vehicle hit theirs while going the wrong direction.

Coyne died and the two students in the car with were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

“He was kind of like a father to me even though he got on my nerves at times and made me made sometimes. I still loved him,' said Storri Simmons, one of Coyne's players.

Lequita Simpson said she built a bond with her daughter’s coach on the sidelines.

“He was goofy. He always had those words to say like ‘it’s ok ma, or he’d give me daps or hit me on the elbow. Or, I’d start being goofy with him which embarrasses her,” she remembered.

Tony Watson was his pastor at First Baptist Church of Palestine.

“When I think about Michael, I’m reminded of a scripture that talks about ‘run the race.’ Though Michael’s life ended a lot sooner than any of us would want, he finished well and he kept growing," Watson said.

In the crowd, shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand, they prayed. Then they released balloons for Coyne into the air.