'Randy's my hero': Beloved East Texas police officer battles COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas — A beloved East Texas officer is battling COVID-19 in the ICU, hoping for a turnaround.

Officer Randy Stallard is a Navy veteran, musician, brother and husband. He's also made many contributions to the Lufkin community.

His brother, Jack Stallard, Sports Editor for the Longview News-Journal, loves the community support, but says he's not surprised because "he [Randy] puts so much into that community."

"It does make you feel good to know that people love your brother like you do," Jack said.

Officer Stallard worked at the Lufkin Police Department for 28 years before retiring in July.

Fellow officer Carter Willmon had the opportunity to work with Officer Stallard for eight years prior to his retirement.

Officer Willmon says Stallard was the hardest worker.

"He's always been super friendly with everybody," said Officer Willmon. "He comes into contact with and just genuinely one of those people that just has all those personalities that you always want to be around."

Officer Stallard is now a student resource officer (SRO) at Central ISD and according to his brother, he loves it.

"He's just he's a big kid at heart and he loves kids," Jack said. "Randy wants to put people at ease and to show that police officers are good people."

About two weeks ago, Officer Stallard contracted COVID-19 and about a week later things started to take a turn.

Officer Stallard was sent to the ER and put on a ventilator. With COVID-19 restrictions, Officer Stallard's wife is the only one that can visit.

"It's been really difficult on Lory, his wife and bless her heart," Jack said.

Jack says his family is grateful Lory keeps them updated on Randy's health, but not being able to visit him is hard.

"[It's] one of the most difficult things," Jack said. "To not be able to go in there and maybe smack him upside the head and say, 'hey, wake up. let's do this.'"

Jack says the family received news Randy's doctors are weaning him off a little bit of the oxygen and some of the medication.

"Randy's my hero," Jack said.