Beloved East Texas historian, author Van Craddock dies

LONGVIEW, Texas — Van Craddock, a beloved local historian who brought the history of East Texas to life in his columns and books, has died.

Craddock died Friday night after a battle with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, according to a statement from his son, Chris Craddock.

Craddock began writing a column for the Longview News-Journal in 1978 until his last one in September 2020. His weekly columns examined various aspects of the region’s history often including tidbits formerly unknown to local residents.

“After months of time to reflect during this worldwide pandemic, there are other ventures awaiting me, mainly those with less stress, no deadlines and more focus on family,” Craddock wrote in his last column for the newspaper.

He called the column, which spread across more than four decades, a rare opportunity to be a newspaper columnist in his hometown.

“And it helped me confirm something I already suspected: the most wonderful people in the world live right here in East Texas,” he said.

Craddock published several books about local history, including “East Texas Tales: A Celebration of Pineywoods, People, Places, Facts and Fables,” a collection of columns, and “Historic Gregg County.”