"Boo" at the zoo returns after pandemic pause

After a tough Halloween last year with soaring COVID cases, Caldwell Zoo hopes to inch closer to normalcy this year by minimizing crowds.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas has growing list of festive events to head out to this Halloweekend.

"Boo" at Caldwell Zoo is one of them.

"We want to celebrate with the community and have a lot of fun,” said Scott Maddox, Chief Operating Officer for the zoo.

He said last year was tough with surging COVID cases, but staff hopes to inch closer to normalcy this year by minimizing crowds.

Maddox said, "One of the reasons that we've stayed with the reservations and time slots is to help spread our crowd out through the day rather than having everybody piled up at once.”

This year, animals will have just as much fun as the families that join them. This includes a pumpkin enrichment at 1 pm when animals will munch on some pumpkins and the kiddos get the chance to trick or treat.

For some more spooky fun, visit the Spider’s Lair, where the snakes get just as good a view as you do. Dare to take a break on a bench in Witches Forest and then try not to get caught up in the bones at the cemetery.

Staff wants to emphasize the importance of planning in advance.

Maddox said, “One of the most important things for a great experience is to keep in mind that admission is by reservation only. And people need to buy their tickets and reserve a time slot online.”

Operating hours will be 10 am-5 pm Saturday and 1 pm-5 pm on Sunday.