Tyler Parks to host Pawchella 2022

At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool off. Admission is free but the pool will not be open for humans to swim during this time.

Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting Pawchella at Fun Forest Pool on Aug. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

“This event is something we have been planning [since] last year, and we are excited we can host it before we close Fun Forest pool for the summer season,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette. “Many pet owners have asked for us to hold similar events and we are happy to finally see the event come to fruition.”

Pawchella will have a best-dressed competition, cool treats, and other items to purchase for pups and their parents. The event will also have some free gifts for each pup that attends the event.