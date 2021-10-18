Bringing the community together: Texas Rose Festival Parade

88th annual Texas Rose Festival Parade returns after the 2020 pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — Bright and early Saturday morning, the Texas Rose Festival returned to Tyler. Crowds started forming around 8 a.m. and the parade began at 9 a.m., starting with our local law enforcement.

The parade featured local high school and college spirit squads and band performances, and, of course, the Queen and her royal court, as well as other crowned women, such as Miss Juneteenth, who says being in the parade was "surreal." Miss Juneteenth, Kayla Lyons, says she enjoyed seeing everyone's faces again because Tyler "really is one, big community."

Lyons says seeing the little girls waving at her while she was in the parade reminded her of her 'why':

"Some little girl, she had on a crown and she was like 'Look!' and I was like 'you look amazing!' that's what keeps you going," Lyons said.

Last year's parade was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year huge crowds filled the streets of Tyler to celebrate. Deputy Mayor Dr. Shirley McKellar says from being closed in last year to now, "you can the smiles on their faces." McKellar adds that being able to get out, "and feel a little bit better about taking our masks off and really enjoy this beautiful rose festival."