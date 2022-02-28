FRESH 15 Race set for Saturday, expected to sell out

The FRESH 15 event will feature 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races, with courses starting and finishing at FRESH by Brookshire’s and cheering support along the way from volunteers, DJs and bands. In an effort to maximize safety and practice social distancing, BGC Racing is limiting race registration to ensure the start and finish corrals will effectively provide needed space for runners before and after the race. Runners will also benefit from participating in timed, staggered starts to further encourage social distancing.