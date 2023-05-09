Student organization gives back to first responders with Patriot Day luncheon in Bullard

Bullard High School FFA served barbecue plates to show their gratitude to first responders at annual Patriot Day luncheon.

BULLARD, Texas — The Future Farmers of America organization at Bullard High School served barbecue plates at the annual Patriot Day luncehon.

Bullard HS student and FFA officier, Chayton McCurley said the organization does more than just farming.

"We’re not just showing, and being just a part of agriculture, but we’re serving the whole community. That’s just very important to us, just leading," McCurley said.

The annual luncheon prepares for a day of remembrance for first responders across the country.

"With 9/11 coming up next week, we just want our students to realize the importance, and remember the history of 9/11. And to support the people that take care of us on a daily basis," said Stu Dildine, lead agriculture teacher at Bullard High.

The spread included pulled pork sandwiches, a choice of barbecue sauce, toppings for the sandwiches, along with chips and cookies. It was another successful event that gives students a chance to show their appreciation to the first responders in Bullard.

"I have a servant’s heart I guess, I just love helping other people out. It’s just a great opportunity, and a very wholesome event," McCurley said.

There's no doubt that the first responders present at the luncheon were grateful to receive the service.

"Oh it’s great. We appreciate, as in law enforcement, appreciate them doing this for us," said Glenn Davenport, aTexas Ranger.

The luncheon was to support the Bullard ISD FFA’s mission of showing gratitude.