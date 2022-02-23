x
Camp Tyler to host a fundraiser event to raise money for camp renovations

Camp Tyler Foundation has a goal of raising $1.25 million to renovate or rebuild the property's cabins.

TYLER, Texas — Camp Tyler Outdoor School is set to celebrate its 77th year serving East Texas children with a fundraising event.

The Camp Tyler Foundation has a goal of raising $1.25 million to renovate or rebuild the property's cabins.

Necessary camp renovations include energy-efficient cabins, proper bathroom facilities meeting privacy standards, private rooms, stall showers and toilet installments as well as handwashing areas in each cabin, including a handicap area.

