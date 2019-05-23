TYLER, Texas —

On Wednesday May 29th, the East Texas Veterans Community Council is inviting military families and East Texas residents out to their one stop shop in Tyler for an announcement about their resource center.

"You need one organization one location that can provide that type of capability," Jim Snow, Vice President of the East Texas Veterans Community Council, said.

It is a chance to learn more about the property, what it will offer and ask questions.

"Service to our veterans must be a top priority for our community," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. "We must find a way to serve those veterans by streamlining the process of seeking help, Synergizing the efforts of veteran-focused organizations, and preventing bureaucracy from standing in the way of effectiveness. CampV does this by creating a one-stop shop location for veterans, where they can seek and find all the help they need in one physical location from a multitude of organizations."

Camp V is in on 20 acres of land in West Tyler, located off West Front Street.

"A holistic approach to veteran care, one that seeks to improve the efficiency of service delivery, will benefit the entire Tyler community," Tyler Mayor Martin Heines said.

There are currently nine existing buildings that are being renovated on the property, all offering different resources for veterans.

"We could utilize every building, envision what would be happening at each of these building," Susan Campbell, President of the East Texas Veterans Community Council, said. "We're probably one of the few organizations that could utilize 20 acres and every single building."

Those different buildings will house a resource center, offices, an equine therapy program, women's veterans program and among other services.

The entire project is expected to take four years to complete with some of the earliest completions by the end of 2019.