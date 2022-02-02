Carthage's new all-abilities park sees high turnout in first weeks

It includes a playground area as well as a fitness trail and equipment with the goal being that people of all ages and abilities can find ways to have fun together

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage’s new all-abilities park is receiving continual use less than two months after it opened, according to the city.

College View Park, on Bird Drive across from Panola College, opened in December. It includes a playground area as well as a fitness trail and equipment with the goal being that people of all ages and abilities can find ways to have fun together.

City Manager Steve Williams, in a recent update to the City Commission, said he went out one day to check on the park and figured it would be quiet, but he found a crowd.