TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is partnering with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System is one of 170 Children's Miracle Network hospitals across the U.S. The Children's Miracle Network hospitals treats 62 children every minute.

So far, the Children's Miracle Network has raised $16 million to support pediatric programs and the purchase of necessary medical equipment to bring health and hope to each child.

Each year, thousands of donors, large and small, corporate and private, join our fundraising efforts.

When you give to Children's Miracle Network hospitals, you’re helping make miracles happen for kids by supporting vital pediatric care at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

We do this each year for the tiniest East Texans. We want to thank each person and every business that help us make May the Month of Miracles.

All of the funds raised stay in East Texas, providing health and hope for children throughout the Piney Woods.

The last five Miracle Children are as follows:

2018 - Jack Bryans

2017 - Destiny Williams

2016 - Luke Daniel Skinner

2015 - Carter Wayne Dingler

2014 - Micah Read

If you would like to donate, click HERE and follow the directions. We appreciate your support!

You have until midnight on June 1 to donate.