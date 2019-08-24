TYLER, Texas — CBS19's Tashara Parker was honored Thursday at the annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet for her work in the Tyler community.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony at the Rose Garden Center.

Tashara was awarded the Community Service Award at the banquet.

Among the other honorees Thursday night was Herbert Hayter, who broke racial barriers at the Tyler Police Department. He was given the Ernest Deckard Humanitarian Award.

In addition to Tashara, Dr. Kent Willis and Aiszeleen Stansell also received community service awards.