CDC says these East Texas counties have a high level of community COVID-19 transmission

All but three counties in East Texas classified as high.

TYLER, Texas — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all but three East Texas counties currently have a high level of community transmission.

Community Health Department Chair at UT Health Science Center at Tyler Dr. Paul McGaha says most of these new cases are due to the Delta variant spreading.

“We're now seeing an increased number of cases and hospitalizations," said Dr. McGaha. "This is primarily due to the new COVID virus variant called Delta.”

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital now has 50 in patients compared to only eight just last month. As numbers increase, Dr. Mark Anderson, Chief Medical Doctor, says staffing “is a challenge."

"A lot of nurses are still taking travel jobs so many of those nurses have not returned to us in East Texas," said Dr. Anderson.

Current vaccines do protect against the Delta and the other variants; however, if the virus develops a new strain they may not.

“This Delta variant is susceptible to the vaccine," said Dr. McGaha. "But if we continue to have a large unvaccinated population in Texas in the United States, a new mutation could be produced that is not susceptible to current vaccines. And that would be a tragedy."

Dr. Anderson and Dr. McGaha encourage everyone in East Texas to get vaccinated as vaccines are easily accessible.