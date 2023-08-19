Shelby County community comes together to support sheriff waiting on lung transplant

Back at home, folks who know Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham are doing everything they can to support him.

CENTER, Texas — An East Texas sheriff is in a Houston hospital awaiting a double-lung transplant.

Center residents are rallying behind Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham

At First United Pentecostal Church, a table of sweet treats, to-go boxes packed with lunches and dinners were ready to be purchased. All the proceeds will be donated to Windham.

"Brother Kevin and his wife were (there when) my husband had his open heart. The whole time they were there with us (and) prayed with us. They’re just wonderful." said Center resident Nancy Butler.

Sheriff Windham's friends and family wanted to do something to help.

"We just got forms together, we had a group on Messenger of the main ones that were involved, and we communicated through Messenger and kept everyone up to date on the ticket sales for the raffle," said Windham's sister-in-law, Tammie Rodgers, "Everything was donated, we each got our section of tickets to sell, sold them, and then turned the money back in. So it was a group effort."

In terms of a total dollar amount made, they don’t really have one yet. All they do know is that the fundraiser fully exceeded their own expectations.

"I don’t have a total, I know that we sold over 500 plates, and we sold 500 raffle tickets, and we sold desserts that were donated as well." said Jacobs.

It’s clear that Sheriff Windham has done so much for his community. Numerous stories were shared describing the sheriff’s kindness, and it seems like people are just happy to give back.