Kilgore College to be given $25k for new medical center by CenterPoint Energy

KILGORE, Texas — Representatives from CenterPoint Energy presented Kilgore College with a $25,000 check Wednesday to use for completion of the new facility planned at the old Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital.

Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the city of Kilgore and KC are collaborating on the development of the facility to be called the Roy H. Laird Medical Center.

The center will include new teaching and lab space for KC as well as an expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing emergency center to provide more health care services and health education opportunities, according to Kilgore College.