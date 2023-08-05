'It hurts my heart, we've all been working very very hard' | Central Texas animal shelters respond to the full kennel epidemic

Local shelters say this year, the problem boils down to the overpopulation of stray animals, and there are ways you can help.

TEXAS, USA — Kennels across the nation are filling to the brim by the minute, leaving animals stranded without a forever home.

Many Central Texas animal shelters say they have had more of everything this year. From kittens, puppies and pregnant mother cats and dogs, animals are being dumped left and right.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue in Waco is at double capacity, with an intake of 127 cats so far in 2023. They said they typically see about 50 to 100 for the entire year.

Richard Morales, a Temple Animal Control officer, said the City Of Temple Animal Services Department is expanding its building so it can handle the number of animals that come in. Construction is set to be finished toward the end of August and early September.

"For the City of Temple, I know there's an uptake of numbers because our population is growing," Morales said. "It's just the amount of people that we serve, at least for our city."

Local shelters across the board agree, saying this year, the problem all boils down to overpopulation, specifically with stray animals.

"Seeing dogs running down MLK every day that I drive on, it hurts my heart," Grace Green, Director of Shelter Operations for Fuzzy Friends Rescue, said. "Waco has been overrun. We've all been working very, very hard."

Green also said there are things pet owners can do to help.

"Get your animals spayed and neutered," Green said. "If your animals are spayed and neutered, they cannot procreate. A lot of babies that we're seeing coming into the shelters are just accidental litters."

While kennels filling through the roof is tough for everyone, shelters are ready to teach those around them and take on the challenge, all to help our furry friends.

"Genuinely, it comes down to misinforming or just not knowing, but this is why I do what I do," Green added. "I'm here because I have a bleeding heart."

Multiple Central Texas cities are taking efforts to find homes for as many pets as possible.

The Temple Animal Shelter is offering half-price adoptions for the month of August. Dogs are $10 and cats are $5.

Killeen operates a shelter on Fort Cavazos where all pet adoptions are free. Adoptions at the Killeen Animal Services Shelter are $60. In addition, they also have the following upcoming events:

• Petco Adoption Event – August 5, 2023

• Vaccinated and Loved FREE pet vaccination event – August 12, 2023

• Petsmart Adoption Event – August 19, 2023

• Clear the Shelters – Pet adoptions will be FREE at the shelter from August 19-26, 2023

For information on spaying and neutering in Waco, click here.

For information on spaying and neutering in Temple, click here.

For information on spaying and neutering in Killeen, click here.