Chapel Hill ISD pay tribute to Deputy Bustos at Bulldog's varsity game this Friday

First responders and military officials in uniform will receive a ticket at no cost. At 7 p.m., officials will be called to join the football team on the sidelines.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Aug. 2, 2022.

Former Chapel Hill alumnus and Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be honored before the Bulldog's varsity game in Chapel Hill this Friday, Aug. 26.

At 7:10 p.m., the dedication will begin with a special announcement, a student-led prayer, and a moment of silence. After the moment of silence, an announcement will be made to inform the attendees of the Smith County's bracelet fundraiser, all the proceeds will go to the Bustos family.

All attendees not including officials in uniform, will need to purchase a ticket from the CHISD Athletics Department at the gate or online by clicking here.

CHISD said in order to ensure proper accommodations, officials will be required to RSVP by calling (903)566-2441.