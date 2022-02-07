Chapel Hill ISD lifts temporary mask mandate

However, masks, which were once required inside school buildings and vehicles, are still recommended.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chapel Hill Independent School District officials announced its temporary mask mandate will be lifted beginning Tuesday, February 8.

However, masks, which were once required inside school buildings and vehicles, are still recommended.

A recent study of COVID-19 data in the district shows a consistent decrease in positive cases. A Chapel Hill ISD spokesperson said updated COVID-19 data will be presented during the next school board meeting which is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 21.

-

Message from Chapel Hill ISD

The health of our students and our staff is the district’s top priority. The district is grateful for the cooperation, and willingness from the staff, students, and families to keep our Chapel Hill community healthy.

'CHISD' will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 cases in the district.