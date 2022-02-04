Christus celebrates 5th anniversary with a week filled with events thanking staff

Hospital celebrates anniversary by honoring staff

LONGVIEW, Texas — Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview is celebrating its five-year anniversary with a week full of events to thank its staff.

The hospital gave back to each department this week by delivering cookies in honor of the celebration.

On Tuesday, each department at the hospital will receive an anniversary gift. Christus will celebrate “We love our associates” on Feb. 15 in Longview and the next day in Marshall. Food truck day is planned Feb. 24.